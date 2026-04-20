16-year-old sparks panic at Tseung Kwan O park with toy knife during role-play

A video showing a masked youth running with what appeared to be a knife in a Tseung Kwan O park triggered public alarm online before police later confirmed it was a misunderstanding involving a 16-year-old boy.

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Read more: (Video) Man with sharp object sparks panic with 17-second sprint through Tseung Kwan O South Park

Police said the teenager was dressed in black with a helmet and was seen holding a plastic toy knife at Tseung Kwan O South Park on last Saturday (Apr 18).

He was reportedly playing a game of hide-and-seek with friends and had been role-playing a character from a tactical shooter video game, with no intent to harm anyone.

Officers from the Tseung Kwan O District Police launched an investigation after the footage circulated on social media, reviewing CCTV and locating the youth near a basketball court. The props, including the helmet and toy knife, were later recovered.

Police met the teenager in the presence of his father and issued a verbal warning. The case has been classified as a misunderstanding.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm in similar situations and to contact police immediately if they encounter anything suspicious.