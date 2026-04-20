16-year-old sparks panic at Tseung Kwan O park with toy knife during role-play

Read More
Morning Recap - April 20, 2026
8 hours ago
A video showing a masked youth running with what appeared to be a knife in a Tseung Kwan O park triggered public alarm online before police later confirmed it was a misunderstanding involving a 16-year-old boy.
Read more: (Video) Man with sharp object sparks panic with 17-second sprint through Tseung Kwan O South Park
Police said the teenager was dressed in black with a helmet and was seen holding a plastic toy knife at Tseung Kwan O South Park on last Saturday (Apr 18).
He was reportedly playing a game of hide-and-seek with friends and had been role-playing a character from a tactical shooter video game, with no intent to harm anyone.
Officers from the Tseung Kwan O District Police launched an investigation after the footage circulated on social media, reviewing CCTV and locating the youth near a basketball court. The props, including the helmet and toy knife, were later recovered.
Police met the teenager in the presence of his father and issued a verbal warning. The case has been classified as a misunderstanding.
Authorities urged the public to remain calm in similar situations and to contact police immediately if they encounter anything suspicious.
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events: