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Police, Customs seize $8.8m in smuggled cigarettes and cigars in Eastern district, Sai Kung

NEWS
54 mins ago
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Police and Customs officers seized 1.45 million suspected illicit cigarettes and 328kg of suspected untaxed cigars with an estimated total market value of about HK$8.8 million and a duty value of about HK$6.2 million in two anti-smuggling operations early on Wednesday, authorities said.

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Officers from the marine police regional task force, outlying district task force, marine east division and marine port division, together with Customs Marine Enforcement Group, conducted operations in waters off Hong Kong Island East and Sai Kung.

In Shau Kei Wan, officers spotted two speedboats without navigation lights near the Tin Hau Temple Road shoreline. In Sai Kung, a speedboat without lights was found near A Kung Wan, with several men moving cargo from the speedboat to a truck on shore. When officers moved in, the suspects boarded the speedboats and fled towards the southeast and eastern waters, eventually escaping into mainland waters.

Two trucks were detained. The cases have been handed over to Customs for follow-up.

smuggling cigarettes cigars

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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