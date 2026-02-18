logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKJC Year of Horse fireworks lights up night sky in HK and Guangdong

NEWS
18-02-2026 20:30 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Hong Kong Jockey Club fireworks Conghua

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HKJC presents $11m in awards to record-breaking HK athletes
NEWS
18-01-2026 15:38 HKT
Jockey Club to host race day honoring HK's 15th National Games medalists
NEWS
12-01-2026 23:51 HKT
HKJC says 1,400 overseas visitors for International Races week boost local economy
NEWS
11-12-2025 01:27 HKT
HKJC observes minute of silence, donates $70.2m closed-door race meeting income to support victims
NEWS
30-11-2025 19:39 HKT
HKJC celebrates unity and support at 15th National Games torch relay
NEWS
02-11-2025 17:40 HKT
Newnham's triple play shows value of Sha Tin's second surface
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2025 19:42 HKT
(File Photo)
Missed the Mark? First-ever Season Opening Snowball just one ticket away from HK$80m jackpot
NEWS
03-09-2025 13:53 HKT
New alliance formed to strengthen governance in sports organizations
NEWS
28-08-2025 13:48 HKT
Extraordinary season sees Hong Kong’s horse racing shine on the global stage
NEWS
21-07-2025 16:15 HKT
Attending the signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Regarding the 15th National Games Competition Region were Cui Jian (back row, 3rd left); Li Shuguang (back row, 2nd left); Yeung Tak-keung (back row, 1st left); Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (back row, 3rd right); Andrew Harding (back row, 2nd right); and Raymond Tam (back row, 1st right). The MoU was signed by Ronald Chan (front row, right) and Lan Sai (front row, left).
HKJC backs 15th National Games with equestrian expertise and funding
NEWS
01-07-2025 18:22 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.