HKJC Year of Horse fireworks lights up night sky in HK and Guangdong

Read More
HKJC presents $11m in awards to record-breaking HK athletes
18-01-2026 15:38 HKT
Jockey Club to host race day honoring HK's 15th National Games medalists
12-01-2026 23:51 HKT
HKJC celebrates unity and support at 15th National Games torch relay
02-11-2025 17:40 HKT
Newnham's triple play shows value of Sha Tin's second surface
02-10-2025 19:42 HKT
New alliance formed to strengthen governance in sports organizations
28-08-2025 13:48 HKT
Extraordinary season sees Hong Kong’s horse racing shine on the global stage
21-07-2025 16:15 HKT
HKJC backs 15th National Games with equestrian expertise and funding
01-07-2025 18:22 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT