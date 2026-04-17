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NEWS

Dramatic comeback and decisive win mark Hong Kong Sevens opening night

NEWS
44 mins ago
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The Hong Kong men's and women's rugby teams began the defense of their Melrose Claymores titles with a night of high drama and thrilling action as the iconic Hong Kong Sevens kicked off on Friday. The women's squad fought back from a 14-point deficit to secure a stunning last-minute draw, while the men's team overcame an early challenge to register a dominant victory.

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The annual Hong Kong Sevens began in spectacular fashion, with the city’s teams delivering mixed but exciting results in the opening matches of the Melrose Claymores competition.

The Hong Kong women's team was the first to take the field, facing a tough Danish squad. The first half was a tense, back-and-forth affair, with neither side giving an inch until Denmark broke the deadlock just before halftime to take a 7-0 lead.

After the break, Denmark quickly extended their advantage to 14-0, putting the home team under immense pressure.

However, Hong Kong mounted a spirited comeback, scoring a crucial try to cut the deficit to 7-14. As the final moments ticked away, the squad managed one last heroic push, scoring again to level the match at 14-14 and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Later in the evening, the Hong Kong men's team, also defending their title, faced off against China.

The match began as a tightly contested battle, with Hong Kong striking first to lead 5-0 before China answered back to pull ahead 7-5. From there, however, the home side found its rhythm and took firm control, scoring repeatedly to secure a convincing 36-14 victory and a triumphant start to their campaign.

This year’s tournament holds special significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of the Hong Kong Sevens.

The opening ceremony celebrated the milestone with a dazzling dragon dance that formed a giant "50" on the field. The stadium turf was transformed by laser projections that honoured the names of past participating teams and legendary players.

The festivities also included a unique performance by domestically-produced robots, which had previously appeared on a major national broadcast, dancing alongside human cheerleaders.

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