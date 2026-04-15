Night Recap - April 17, 2026

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Beer, costumes, and cheers: Hong Kong Sevens ignites Kai Tak in Golden Jubilee Year

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The Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens kicked off on Friday at the Kai Tak Sports Park, marking the event's 50th anniversary with its signature carnival atmosphere, as costumed fans and flowing beer transformed the stadium into a massive party despite it being a workday.

Nine days of rain forecast as unstable weather grips Hong Kong

Hong Kong is set for a prolonged spell of unsettled weather, with the Hong Kong Observatory forecasting rain for nine consecutive days starting Saturday.

'Water stopped after 30 seconds': Worker recounts failed attempt to fight fatal Wang Fuk Court fire

A construction worker who may have been one of the closest people to the origin of the fatal Wang Fuk Court fire testified Friday that his initial attempt to douse the flames was thwarted when a water hose stopped working after just 30 seconds. The worker, Chung Yun-sun, appeared as the first witness at the 14th hearing of the Independent Committee's inquiry into the blaze.

Cathay Pacific targets full flight restoration after June, contingent on fuel costs

Cathay Pacific has announced its intention to operate its full schedule of regular passenger flights after June, a hopeful goal that follows its difficult decision to temporarily cut a small number of flights due to immense pressure from skyrocketing aviation fuel prices.

Elderly man stabbed in Sheung Wan, attacker at large

An elderly man was injured in a knife attack in Sheung Wan on Friday morning (Apr 17).

Business Today

HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed

Jardine Matheson is reportedly in discussions with CK Hutchison Holdings over a potential acquisition of supermarket chain PARKnSHOP, with plans to merge the business with Wellcome, according to the Financial Times.

DBS Hong Kong set to open first flagship DBS Treasures Center in Kowloon

DBS Hong Kong announced on Friday that it will open the flagship Treasures Center at 50 Nathan Road in Kowloon in the third quarter this year.

Manulife further reduces management fees for 29 MPF funds from 5 to 12pc

Manulife has announced a further reduction in management fees for 29 constituent funds under its Manulife Global Select Mandatory Provident Fund scheme, ranging from 5 percent to 12 percent.

OCBC poised to buy HSBC's Indonesia retail business valued at over 6 trillion rupiah

Singapore's OCBC has emerged as the preferred bidder to acquire HSBC’s (0005) retail assets in Indonesia, aiming to reach an agreement that could value HSBC’s Indonesian consumer business at over 6 trillion rupiah (HK$2.73 billion), Bloomberg reported.

World/China

China, Russia ties driving N. Korean economic recovery: Seoul

North Korea's economy is showing signs of recovery as Pyongyang deepens trade and diplomatic ties with Russia and China, South Korea's unification ministry said in a report sent to AFP on Friday.

Trump says Iran war should end 'soon', says Hezbollah should support truce

U .S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that an agreement could soon be reached to end the Iran war and said Tehran-backed Hezbollah should support a 10-day U.S.-backed truce agreed between Lebanon and Israel.

Myanmar cuts ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence, frees former president

Myanmar has reduced the sentence of imprisoned ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer told Reuters on Friday, as part of an amnesty by a new president who ousted her government in a coup five years ago.

Victoria Beckham defends parenting amid rift with son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham said Thursday she and her husband David have always sought to "protect" their children, months after eldest son Brooklyn attacked his famous parents in an explosive social media rant.