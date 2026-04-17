logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

SPCA urges swift action on duty of care law after watchdog report

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Hong Kong has urged the government to introduce a duty of care law as soon as possible, following a report by the Office of the Ombudsman on the handling of animal cruelty cases.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The watchdog recently made a series of recommendations to improve how the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department follows up on reports of animal abuse. The SPCA said the findings clearly highlight the need for stronger and more proactive measures to address the issue.

The organization said it continues to encounter distressing cases of severe animal cruelty, involving significant and unacceptable suffering.

It called for the introduction of a duty of care law to establish clear animal welfare standards, enable early intervention before suffering worsens, strengthen enforcement, and enhance the deterrent effect against neglect and abuse.

The SPCA also supported granting greater enforcement powers to authorities handling such cases. This includes allowing SPCA inspectors and law enforcement officers to enter premises without prior consent under appropriate circumstances when investigating suspected abuse.

In addition, the group said penalties for animal cruelty offenses and the use of illegal traps should be significantly increased to better reflect the seriousness of such acts and to strengthen deterrence.
 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Strong winds bring down scaffolding and trees in Ap Lei Chau, 3 hurt
NEWS
23 mins ago
Beer, costumes, and cheers: Hong Kong Sevens ignites Kai Tak in Golden Jubilee Year
NEWS
35 mins ago
(File Photo)
Rosanna Law touts Kai Tak Sports Park as 'game changer' for event-driven economy
NEWS
56 mins ago
Kai Tak Sports Park gears up for Hong Kong Sevens with massive food lineup and dedicated staff
NEWS
1 hour ago
'Water stopped after 30 seconds': Worker recounts failed attempt to fight fatal Wang Fuk Court fire
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific targets full flight restoration after June, contingent on fuel costs
NEWS
1 hour ago
Over half of traffic fatalities pedestrians, most elderly, authorities say
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong bets big on biotech with $6b research hub in Lok Ma Chau Loop
NEWS
1 hour ago
Breakthrough in pancreatic cancer treatment with successful first histotripsy trials
NEWS
1 hour ago
Seven arrested in customs' crackdown on karaoke copyright infringement
NEWS
2 hours ago
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Taxi causes 3-vehicle crash at airport, seven-seater nearly flips off bridge
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.