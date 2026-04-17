SPCA urges swift action on duty of care law after watchdog report

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Hong Kong has urged the government to introduce a duty of care law as soon as possible, following a report by the Office of the Ombudsman on the handling of animal cruelty cases.

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The watchdog recently made a series of recommendations to improve how the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department follows up on reports of animal abuse. The SPCA said the findings clearly highlight the need for stronger and more proactive measures to address the issue.

The organization said it continues to encounter distressing cases of severe animal cruelty, involving significant and unacceptable suffering.

It called for the introduction of a duty of care law to establish clear animal welfare standards, enable early intervention before suffering worsens, strengthen enforcement, and enhance the deterrent effect against neglect and abuse.

The SPCA also supported granting greater enforcement powers to authorities handling such cases. This includes allowing SPCA inspectors and law enforcement officers to enter premises without prior consent under appropriate circumstances when investigating suspected abuse.

In addition, the group said penalties for animal cruelty offenses and the use of illegal traps should be significantly increased to better reflect the seriousness of such acts and to strengthen deterrence.

