Strong winds bring down scaffolding and trees in Ap Lei Chau, 3 hurt

Hong Kong was hit by heavy rain and strong winds on Friday afternoon (Apr 17) as the Hong Kong Observatory issued an Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal at 4.35pm, advising the public to stay indoors during strong gusts.

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Around 5pm, wind conditions suddenly intensified along Lei Nam Road in Ap Lei Chau, Southern District. At the waterfront near Harbor Industrial Centre, a section of scaffolding, roadside trees and parked motorcycles were blown down. Debris was scattered across the road, leaving the area in disarray.

Three male workers were injured after being hit by debris. Police and firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after and cordoned off the road outside the industrial building for safety.

By around 6pm, winds and rain eased and conditions gradually stabilized, but the road remained closed pending clearance work.