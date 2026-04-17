Kai Tak Sports Park gears up for Hong Kong Sevens with massive food lineup and dedicated staff

As the highly anticipated Hong Kong Sevens approaches, the Kai Tak Sports Park is preparing to offer an unparalleled fan experience, combining world-class rugby action with an expansive and diverse food selection, all supported by a large contingent of frontline staff.

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Attendees of this year's Hong Kong Sevens can look forward to more than just thrilling rugby matches.

The Kai Tak Sports Park is set to transform into a culinary destination with its largest and most varied food lineup to date.

Fans will find everything from classic stadium favorites like fries, hot dogs, giant burgers, and Scotch eggs, to options such as halal beef, complemented by a wide array of beverages.

With over 30 permanent food outlets and 15 pop-up stalls strategically placed throughout the stadium, delicious treats will always be within easy reach.

Furthermore, the Fan Village, curated by Hong Kong China Rugby, will feature popular coffee and Western-style food brands, ensuring there's something to satisfy every palate.

To guarantee a smooth and enjoyable experience for all, approximately 2,000 frontline staff will be deployed daily.

This dedicated team will support food services across all areas, from general stands to VIP suites, working collaboratively to ensure fans can "eat happy, cheer loud, and enjoy every moment."

Organizers also issued a friendly reminder regarding the weather, noting that rain may be expected in the coming days. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own rain gear but are advised that for safety reasons, long umbrellas exceeding 35 cm will not be permitted inside the venue.