Youth Square unveils revitalized hub, supported by Jockey Club's $1.4b boost

Hong Kong's youth now have a vibrant new space for creativity and development with the official launch of "HYAB JC Y Cube" (Y Cube) at Youth Square in Chai Wan, a project brought to life by a significant HK$1.4 billion special donation from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

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The newly refurbished Y Cube, located on the fourth floor of Youth Square, has officially opened its doors, quickly becoming a popular gathering spot for young people since its trial operation commenced at the end of last year.

This initiative is one of five youth development projects receiving support from the Hong Kong Jockey Club's generous donation, announced last year to commemorate the Club's 140th anniversary.

As highlighted in the Chief Executive’s 2024 Policy Address and led by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB), the ambitious project aims to transform Youth Square into a new landmark destination dedicated to young people.

The official launch was marked by a thematic event today, echoing the "Good Stories of Hong Kong Youth" program.

Distinguished guests at the opening ceremony included Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen and Steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Philip Lo Kai-wah, alongside other government officials and youth leaders.

Speaking at the event, Lo emphasized the Club's long-standing commitment to fostering youth potential, noting that the Jockey Club's funding supports the revitalization of Youth Square to provide a platform for young individuals to unleash their creativity, showcase their talents, and pursue their dreams.

This aligns with the Club’s "Children, Youth in Families" Charities impact program, which seeks to equip young people to contribute to Hong Kong and the nation.

Youth Square, which has been fully operational since 2010, serves as a key government initiative for youth development.

The Jockey Club Charities Trust specifically approved a HK$150 million donation to support the renovation works for both the first-floor Y Platform and the fourth-floor Y Cube, as well as their operational funding.

The Y Cube, spanning over 10,000 square feet, is managed by The Y.Elites Foundation Company Limited. Its design reflects a "youth-centered" principle, incorporating ideas proposed by young people themselves.

The venue is equipped with comprehensive facilities offering a wide array of practical learning and experiential opportunities. To complement the HYAB’s "Good Stories of Hong Kong Youth" program, the new space also features video studios, enabling young people to produce promotional videos and receive training in video production and filming.

The Jockey Club's extensive support for youth initiatives, including the HYAB JC Scheme for Youth Life Planning and the HYAB’s youthfest@HK, underscores its dedication.

The Club's charity and community donations are made possible through its unique integrated business model, where racing and responsible sports wagering generate significant tax contributions, charitable support, and employment opportunities for Hong Kong.

It is hoped that Y Cube will become a central hub for young people to connect, exchange ideas, deepen their knowledge, and develop their full potential, thereby nurturing a new generation of citizens with positive values, a global outlook, and a strong sense of national identity.