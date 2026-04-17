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NEWS

Man arrested in North District over suspected illegal goat slaughter

NEWS
43 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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A 51-year-old man was arrested in Man Kam To, North District, during a joint crackdown on the illegal slaughter of goats and the sale of prohibited food. The operation was conducted by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) and the police at a tin-sheeted structure in the area.

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During the raid, FEHD officers seized a set of slaughtering tools. They also discovered and immediately destroyed about 52 kilograms of goat meat and offal of unknown origin.

An additional 10kg of meat, suspected to have been illegally slaughtered, was marked and sealed by officers for further investigation.

The man was arrested on suspicion of operating an unlicensed slaughterhouse, illegally slaughtering a food animal, and selling prohibited food. The FEHD has stated that prosecution will be initiated if there is sufficient evidence.

An FEHD spokesman said the department is deeply concerned and remains committed to combating such illegal activities through stringent enforcement. "Under the Slaughterhouses Regulation, anyone operating an unlicensed slaughterhouse, illegally slaughtering food animals, or selling prohibited food faces a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months' imprisonment upon conviction," the spokesman stated.

He added that the FEHD actively investigates all complaints and suspected violations, conducting surprise inspections and enforcement actions when necessary.

The spokesman emphasized the serious health threat posed by uninspected meat, which can carry viruses and parasites. He urged members of the public to avoid purchasing any meat from unknown or unverified sources.

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