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Rosanna Law touts Kai Tak Sports Park as 'game changer' for event-driven economy

NEWS
54 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

As the iconic Hong Kong International Rugby Sevens celebrates its 50th anniversary at Kai Tak Sports Park, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui has highlighted the event as a cornerstone of the city's "event economy" strategy, designed to attract high-spending overnight visitors and deliver tangible economic benefits across multiple sectors.

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A city immersed in rugby fever

In a recent interview, Law explained that this week is not just about a single tournament but an entire "Rugby Week" for Hong Kong.

The festivities began with the Tradition HKFC 10s and continued with a "Racing x Rugby" event at the Happy Valley Racecourse, creating a city-wide buzz.

She added that beyond rugby, this weekend offers a packed schedule for sports enthusiasts, with the 2026 UCI Track World Cup, an IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship event at Discovery Bay, and regular horse racing all taking place simultaneously.

Regarding the economic impact of the Sevens, Law stated that while there are no specific forecast figures, the sale of 130,000 tickets alone represents a significant contribution.

She observed that since the tournament moved to Kai Tak Sports Park last year, the post-match entertainment and spending activities of spectators and tourists have dispersed from traditionally concentrated areas to various districts across the city.

She anticipates a similar, if not more pronounced, trend this year, benefiting businesses across both Hong Kong Island and Kowloon.

Kai Tak Sports Park: A "game changer"

Law described the Kai Tak Sports Park as a "game changer" in Hong Kong's ability to attract major international events. She noted that the state-of-the-art, 50,000-seat stadium, complete with a retractable roof and air conditioning, is not only perfect for hosting the Sevens and major football matches but is also an ideal venue for world-class concerts.

She pointed to the successful Coldplay concert held last year and the announcement that the popular Korean group BTS will hold the final stop of their world tour at the venue in March 2027 as proof of its powerful appeal, overcoming challenges like Hong Kong's hot summer weather.

To encourage repeat visits, Law outlined several strategies. She cited the recently announced five-year partnership with Art Basel, which secures Hong Kong as the prestigious art fair's sole host in the region, ensuring that major collectors and art lovers make it a fixed destination every March.

Continuously attracting major concerts and adding new attractions, such as a new light show at The Peak, are all part of a broader effort to offer fresh experiences and provide compelling reasons for tourists to return.

Addressing global challenges

When asked about the potential impact of the Middle East conflict and rising fuel prices on airfares, Law expressed that the situation currently appears manageable.

She pointed to the 4.35 million visitor arrivals in March, of which 27 percent were from outside mainland China, including long-haul markets like Europe, as an indication that the desire to visit Hong Kong has not been severely affected.

She emphasized the city's distinct advantage as a global aviation hub with an extensive direct flight network.

Specifically for the Sevens, she had learned from the Hong Kong Rugby Union that ticket sales from the Middle East this year are on par with, or even stronger than, previous years.

In response to concerns about rising transport costs, Law confirmed the government is closely monitoring the situation.

She mentioned that the Legislative Council's Finance Committee has already approved subsidies for local commercial transport and logistics sectors, a move that was welcomed by the industry.

The government will continue to assess the situation to determine if further measures are necessary.

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