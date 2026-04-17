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NEWS

Beer, costumes, and cheers: Hong Kong Sevens ignites Kai Tak in Golden Jubilee Year

NEWS
34 mins ago
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The Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens kicked off on Friday at the Kai Tak Sports Park, marking the event's 50th anniversary with its signature carnival atmosphere, as costumed fans and flowing beer transformed the stadium into a massive party despite it being a workday.

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The three-day rugby extravaganza began in earnest at the Kai Tak Main Stadium, celebrating its golden jubilee and its second consecutive year at the new venue.

Despite the first day falling on a Friday, the enthusiasm of fans was undeniable. By the afternoon, large crowds had already poured into the stadium, bringing a festive and electric atmosphere to the landmark venue ahead of schedule.

True to its reputation as a world-class party, the Sevens' carnival spirit was on full display, with beer once again playing a central role in the festivities.

The iconic South Stand continued its tradition of raucous celebration, with many fans arriving early to claim prime spots for a day of drinking and cheering.

The stands were a spectacle of creativity, filled with fans in elaborate and quirky costumes. An older expatriate fan was seen enjoying the matches while dressed as a giant beer, and a group of friends dressed as "Super Mario" characters turned heads and captured the crowd's attention.

This unique and wild charm is what draws countless overseas fans to Hong Kong each year. One fan, originally from Fiji but now living in Perth, Australia, could barely contain his excitement as he held a beer and spoke to reporters.

He explained that he had planned a special five-day trip to Hong Kong with five friends specifically to support the Fiji team.

"This is my first time coming to Hong Kong for the Sevens! I grew up watching this tournament, so to be here in person is a real honor," he said.

With a three-day pass in hand, he mentioned his plan to explore the different stands on the first day to soak in the atmosphere.

He also revealed that a full transformation was planned for the weekend. "We have different costumes prepared—one for Saturday and another for Sunday, something new each day!" he shared.

When asked if he had set a "beer target" for the day amidst the festive drinking culture, he laughed and said he had no specific limit. "The most important thing is to have fun and enjoy the incredible matches!"

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