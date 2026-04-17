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NEWS

Police thwart attempted Pokémon card shop burglary, arrest two suspects

NEWS
49 mins ago
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Police on Friday apprehended two men attempting to break into a Pokémon trading card shop in Kwun Tong, seizing a cache of burglary tools and preventing significant loss of valuable cards. This incident marks at least the fourth such targeted crime in just over two weeks, highlighting the growing allure of rare Pokémon cards for criminals.

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Pre-emptive strike foils robbery

Acting on intelligence and following a detailed investigation, the police successfully disrupted a planned burglary targeting a Pokémon card shop in Kwun Tong.

The police spokesman explained that a criminal syndicate had been identified as specifically targeting high-value, rare trading cards.

Officers from the Kowloon East Regional Crime Unit and Kwun Tong District Crime Squad deployed a joint ambush operation, intensifying patrols and surveillance around the designated shop.

In the early hours of today, two male suspects arrived at the shop, located in a subdivided unit within an industrial building that opened in February.

After conducting reconnaissance, they attempted to drill through the electric lock on the shop's main door.

The hidden police officers swiftly moved in, subduing and arresting both men on the spot. Authorities recovered a range of suspected burglary tools, including an electric drill, a sledgehammer, two crowbars, and a wooden board, effectively preventing any theft or damage to the premises.

The two suspects, aged 53 and 38, identified as a construction worker and unemployed, respectively, are currently being held for investigation. The case is being handled by the Kwun Tong police district.

Surge in Pokémon card thefts

This incident brings the total number of reported Pokémon card-related crimes to at least four since March 31, underscoring a concerning trend. Police note the recent surge in popularity and high resale value of these game cards, making them attractive targets for criminals.

They urged shop owners and those storing such cards to bolster their security measures.

Recommendations include ensuring windows and doors are securely locked, upgrading alarm systems, and enhancing surveillance to deter potential thieves.

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