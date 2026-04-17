Over half of traffic fatalities pedestrians, most elderly, authorities say

More than half of those killed in traffic accidents in Hong Kong last year were pedestrians, with elderly individuals making up a significant proportion, prompting authorities to step up safety measures and public education.

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According to the Road Safety Council, there were 92 fatal traffic accidents in 2025, resulting in 96 deaths. Among them, 52 were pedestrians, including 33 elderly victims. In total, Hong Kong recorded 559 fatal and serious traffic accidents involving 585 people, marking a decline compared with 2024.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and Road Safety Council chairman Keith Yip Wan-lung said authorities will continue to strengthen road safety efforts through engineering improvements, public education, legislation and enforcement, with a particular focus on protecting elderly pedestrians.

He said police and the Transport Department will analyze the causes and trends behind each accident to identify areas for improvement, including traffic signal adjustments and road design.

“Elderly people generally move more slowly. At road junctions, they may not see or hear clearly, which affects their awareness of nearby traffic. They may not hear audible crossing signals clearly, and their reaction time may not be as fast as that of younger people. We believe these are the main reasons why elderly people become victims of traffic accidents,” he said.

He added that every case will be examined in detail to determine whether further improvements can be made in road works, legislation, enforcement or public education.

Yip said road safety conditions in Hong Kong have been improving overall. Of the 65 identified traffic black spots, improvement works have been completed at 38, with efforts underway to accelerate upgrades at the remaining locations.

Meanwhile, Road Safety Campaign Committee chairman Wong Ka-ming said publicity efforts have expanded beyond traditional media such as television and newspapers to reach the public more effectively through multiple channels.

Hong Kong currently has three traffic safety parks managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

Authorities are exploring ways to enhance these facilities, including incorporating ideas from a recent design competition to revamp the Sau Mau Ping Road Safety Town.

A total of 32 proposals were received, and officials are studying how winning designs can be integrated into future renovation plans, with the aim of extending improvements to other safety parks across the city.

