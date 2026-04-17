Voyeurism charges on deceased 31-year-old PolyU student dropped

Charges of voyeurism against a 31-year-old student from Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) were dropped on Friday after the defendant passed away.

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The case, which was heard at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts today, involved Ho Ting-nok, who faced two counts of voyeurism. The prosecution applied to withdraw the charges, informing the court that the defendant had died. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The charges against Ho alleged that on November 26, 2025, he secretly observed or filmed a woman in a women's restroom on the 5th floor of Block Z at PolyU.

In addition, it was alleged that between August 21, 2025 and November 25, 2025 (inclusive), he secretly observed or filmed unidentified women in Hong Kong.

The prosecution detailed that the filming occurred in places where the individuals had a reasonable expectation of privacy and might be exposing private parts or engaging in private acts.

Ho was accused of disregarding whether the women had consented to being observed or filmed.