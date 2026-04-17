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NEWS

AFCD to overhaul animal cruelty monitoring following Ombudsman criticisms

NEWS
59 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong's agricultural department has pledged to strengthen its investigation protocols and legislative framework after a watchdog report found current measures to combat animal abuse were falling short of expectations.

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Following a critical investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman into the city's animal welfare monitoring systems, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Jackie Yip Yin addressed the findings during a radio broadcast on Friday.

She confirmed that the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) takes all suspected cases of animal cruelty seriously and is currently reviewing potential legislative amendments to ensure that the penalties for such crimes accurately reflect their gravity. While the department processes several hundred reports annually, it acknowledges the need to enhance the transparency and effectiveness of its surveillance and enforcement actions.

The assistant director explained that the rise in reported cases in recent years is largely due to increased public awareness of animal rights. However, she clarified that a significant portion of these annual reports actually stems from neighborhood disputes regarding noise or hygiene issues rather than direct physical abuse.

When a report is received, officers are dispatched to conduct site inspections, and in instances where the animal cannot be immediately located, the department utilizes secondary evidence such as surrounding odors or sounds and coordinates with building management to track down owners.

In response to suggestions that investigations are prematurely closed when evidence is scarce, the department emphasized that each case is unique and handled based on available intelligence. 

To address the Ombudsman’s concerns, the AFCD has committed to providing more detailed updates to complainants throughout the investigative process to improve accountability.

Furthermore, the department is intensifying training for its staff to better identify and handle complex abuse cases.

Collaborative efforts with the police remain a cornerstone of the department's enforcement strategy.

Officers from both agencies are empowered to enforce animal cruelty regulations, with the police providing substantial resources for severe or time-sensitive emergencies. 

By refining these internal processes and seeking professional legal updates, the administration aims to rebuild public confidence in its ability to protect the welfare of animals across the territory.

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