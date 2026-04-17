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NEWS

Elderly man stabbed in Sheung Wan, attacker at large

NEWS
1 hour ago
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An elderly man was injured in a knife attack in Sheung Wan on Friday morning (Apr 17).

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At 11.17am, the man, believed to be in his 80s, was reportedly stabbed in the thigh outside COSCO Tower on Wing Lok Street. The attacker fled immediately after the incident.

Passersby found the injured man and called police. Emergency services arrived shortly after and treated him at the scene. He was conscious but bleeding from injuries to his limbs and waist before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Bloodstains were seen near a staircase outside the building, according to images circulating online. Officers later cordoned off the area and carried out searches.

Police have classified the case as wounding and are investigating. The suspect remains at large.

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