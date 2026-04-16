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NEWS

‘No one helped’: escalator fall raises concerns over public indifference

NEWS
49 mins ago
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(Photo for illustration)
(Photo for illustration)

An incident involving an elderly woman who fell on an escalator in a shopping mall has triggered widespread online debate over public response in emergency situations.

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The case came to light after a netizen working in the funeral industry shared his account on social media, describing how the woman had fallen while riding an escalator but was left unattended as it continued moving.

“An elderly woman fell while going up the escalator, but no one helped her. No one even pressed the emergency stop, and she was left lying there as the escalator kept moving,” he wrote.

According to the post, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning, shortly after he had finished work and was dining in the mall when he heard calls for help.

Bystanders criticized for inaction

The man said he rushed forward to press the emergency stop button as the woman approached the top of the escalator, and, together with another passerby, helped her to safety.

What disturbed him most, however, was the reaction of others at the scene.

“People were just standing there filming and watching,” he said, adding that security personnel were slow to respond and only took action after being prompted.

An ambulance later arrived at the scene, and the woman was taken for treatment. Her condition was not disclosed.

Online debate over ‘fear of helping’

The incident quickly drew attention online, with many netizens expressing concern over what they described as a growing sense of indifference in society.

Some users attributed the lack of immediate assistance to fears of “false injury claims,” with one commenting that “there are too many scams,” while others said people worry about being held liable if they intervene.

Others pointed to changing social behavior, suggesting that heavy mobile phone use has reduced awareness of surroundings and responsiveness to real-life situations.

At the same time, many netizens praised the man for stepping in, with some calling his actions a reflection of the “true Hong Kong spirit.”

Responding to the praise, he described himself simply as part of the “old Hong Kong,” a remark that resonated with many in the discussion.
 

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