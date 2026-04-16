logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Trapped muntjac rescued from iron fence in Tai Wai

NEWS
4 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A red muntjac was rescued and returned to the countryside on Thursday morning after becoming trapped in an iron fence opposite a residential estate in Tai Wai.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A security guard at No. 8 Sha Tin Heights Road reported the incident at approximately 7.20 am.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the barking deer struggling in the fence with visible injuries. They quickly freed the animal, though traces of its blood were left on the fence after the rescue.

According to information from Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), the red muntjac, also known as the barking deer, is Hong Kong's only native deer species. 

It is a mammal with a brown back and a white belly. Muntjacs prefer to hide in dense shrubs and are active during both day and night but are most active at dawn and dusk.

The AFCD reminds that muntjacs are extremely timid, and severe stress can lead to organ failure and death.  The public is advised that if they find an injured muntjac, they should retreat out of the animal's line of sight and refrain from touching it. 

The incident should be reported to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' 24-hour rescue hotline at 2711 1000 or the AFCD hotline at 1823 as soon as possible.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Critically injured wild boar euthanized after rescue from North Point waters
NEWS
11 mins ago
‘No one helped’: escalator fall raises concerns over public indifference
NEWS
2 hours ago
Greater Bay Airlines to suspend Bangkok flights for over four months 
NEWS
2 hours ago
Six credit card thieves arrested after cashing in on $410,000
NEWS
3 hours ago
Cap on ride-hailing licenses needed to safeguard roads and taxi trade: official
NEWS
3 hours ago
The Tai Po Gas Production Plant serves as Towngas’s primary production base. With hydrogen comprising about half of the gas in the underground network, this extensive infrastructure lays a solid foundation for the widespread application of hydrogen energy in Hong Kong.
Pineapple Buns, Welsh Rabbits, and the Mystery of “Coal Gas” - Unpacking Hong Kong’s Green Energy Evolution
Morning Recap - April 16, 2026
NEWS
12 hours ago
Teenager's hand burned as power bank catches fire while charging in Sham Shui Po flat
NEWS
13 hours ago
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
13 hours ago
Pokémon cards worth $28,000 stolen from Mong Kok booth, police hunt black-clad man
NEWS
13 hours ago
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.