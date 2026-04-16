New Covid variant BA.3.2 detected in HK, experts flag higher infection risk for children

A newly identified Covid-19 variant, BA.3.2 — also known as “Cicada” — has been detected in Hong Kong, with experts warning that children may face a higher risk of infection compared with adults.

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According to reports, the variant has been identified in at least 23 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, and has been placed on the World Health Organization’s monitoring list.

First detected in South Africa in November 2024, the strain remained relatively inactive for months before seeing a surge in global cases in September 2025, earning its nickname for its sudden re-emergence.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described BA.3.2 as highly mutated, with genetic changes that may help it partially evade existing immune responses and antibodies. This has contributed to a gradual increase in infections in some regions.

Despite concerns over transmissibility, current evidence suggests the variant does not cause more severe illness or higher mortality. Existing vaccines may offer reduced protection against infection but continue to be effective in preventing severe disease and death. The World Health Organization has assessed the overall public health risk as low.

However, studies have raised concerns over its impact on younger populations. The University of Cambridge professor Ravindra Gupta noted that children appear more likely to test positive for the variant, possibly due to less developed immune systems and lower levels of prior exposure to the virus.

Some scientists have also suggested that mutations in the virus may allow it to bind more easily to cells in younger individuals, potentially increasing susceptibility.

Epidemiologist Professor Paul Hunter said symptoms remain broadly similar to previous Covid-19 variants, including fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, shortness of breath and diarrhea.

While Covid-19 is now widely regarded as a seasonal respiratory illness, most healthy children are expected to recover without complications. Nevertheless, experts advised that young children, the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions should seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.