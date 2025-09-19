Morning Recap - April 16, 2026

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220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times

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Some 220 beneficiaries of Hong Kong's subsidised public transport scheme averaged more than 240 trips per month over the past year, with one individual making around 20 trips daily, Legislative Council documents show.

Pokémon cards worth $28,000 stolen from Mong Kok booth, police hunt black-clad man

Two Pokémon cards worth about HK$28,000 were stolen from a rented booth at Sino Centre in Mong Kok, with police hunting a man in black seen on CCTV.

Drone-assisted operations lead to 19 arrests in New Territories anti-vice, illegal worker crackdown

Police arrested 19 people during joint operations targeting illegal workers and vice activities across the New Territories on Wednesday, using drones for high-altitude patrols to enhance enforcement efficiency.

Customs seizes $8.3m ketamine at airport, passenger from Frankfurt arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 23-year-old male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday after seizing about 20.6 kilograms of suspected ketamine worth about HK$8.3 million from his checked-in suitcase.

Elderly man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $500 note at HKJC betting branch

An elderly man was arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit HK$500 banknote at a Hong Kong Jockey Club off-course betting branch in Kowloon.

World/China

Trump says Iran war 'close to over'; Pakistan army chief arrives in Tehran to mediate

U.S. President Donald Trump said the war he launched with Israel on Iran was close to over, as the army chief of mediator Pakistan arrived in Tehran to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict.

Student kills 9 in Turkey's second school shooting in 2 days

A 14-year-old student shot at least nine people dead including eight of his fellow pupils and wounded 13 others at a middle school in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday, officials said, in the country's second school shooting in two days.

Photo: Reuters

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq advance on earnings and Middle East optimism

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 1% and the benchmark S&P 500 touched an intraday record high on Wednesday, as investors were encouraged by corporate earnings and hopeful of progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Editorial

Hoarding hypocrisy: flawed logic behind US calling China an unreliable partner for stockpiling oil

A critical look at US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent remarks reveals a significant contradiction in American policy and a misunderstanding of global energy dynamics.