Greater Bay Airlines to suspend Bangkok flights for over four months 

Greater Bay Airlines will suspend all flights to Bangkok for four and a half months from May 11 until the end of September, in response to the volatility in international oil prices.

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According to the airline’s website, a number of its flights to Taipei will also be canceled during the same period.

The airline explained that the decision was a short-term adjustment based on commercial considerations, prompted by the "continued increase in fuel prices and ever-changing market conditions."

The company extended an apology to all passengers affected by these changes. It will be reaching out to them directly to make suitable arrangements and minimize any inconvenience.

The move follows similar announcements from other local carriers. Cathay Pacific previously announced that it will be reducing its passenger flight schedules by approximately two percent from the middle of next month through the end of June.

Its subsidiary, HK Express, will reduce its passenger flights by six percent concurrently.