logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Cap on ride-hailing licenses needed to safeguard roads and taxi trade: official

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s cap on ride-hailing licenses is to manage road capacity and maintain balance within its transport system, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at a Legislative Council Finance Committee special meeting, Chan explained that the government will adopt a “total quantity control” approach when issuing licenses, citing Hong Kong’s unique transport landscape.

She noted that around 90 percent of residents rely on public transport, meaning authorities must carefully manage the number of additional vehicles on the road while ensuring a satisfactory ride-hailing experience for passengers.

Chan said the policy will also take into account the views of the taxi trade, as the government seeks to strike a balance between new services and existing operators.

At the same time, she acknowledged changing travel patterns among visitors, noting that inbound tourists are increasingly accustomed to booking rides through online platforms. Without such services, she warned, Hong Kong’s reputation as an international city could be affected.

Lawmakers had earlier questioned whether Hong Kong would follow overseas practices where ride-hailing vehicles outnumber taxis, but Chan emphasized that local conditions require a more cautious approach.

Taxi fleet expansion underway

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the progress of taxi fleet development, with some noting that the number of taxis under fleet schemes has yet to meet targets.

Chan said that as of last month, around 1,500 taxis were actively providing services under fleet operations, adding that the government will assist in expanding the fleet to meet the pledged target of 3,000 vehicles as soon as possible.

She added that Octopus is set to introduce an integrated ride-hailing platform to make bookings more convenient for passengers and diversify drivers’ sources of customers.

Rail links to airport and northern development under study

Separately, Chan said the government is studying ways to enhance transport connections between the airport and urban areas, as well as links to the Northern Metropolis.

She said the Hong Kong–Shenzhen Western Rail Link section between Hung Shui Kiu and Qianhai is undergoing preliminary design work, with flexibility reserved for a possible southern extension in the future.

The government has also begun internal studies on potential routes linking Hung Shui Kiu to Lantau Island or Sunny Bay, taking into account passenger flow, construction costs and economic benefits, Chan added.
 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(Photo for illustration)
‘No one helped’: escalator fall raises concerns over public indifference
NEWS
49 mins ago
Greater Bay Airlines to suspend Bangkok flights for over four months 
NEWS
1 hour ago
Six credit card thieves arrested after cashing in on $410,000
NEWS
1 hour ago
The Tai Po Gas Production Plant serves as Towngas’s primary production base. With hydrogen comprising about half of the gas in the underground network, this extensive infrastructure lays a solid foundation for the widespread application of hydrogen energy in Hong Kong.
Pineapple Buns, Welsh Rabbits, and the Mystery of “Coal Gas” - Unpacking Hong Kong’s Green Energy Evolution
Morning Recap - April 16, 2026
NEWS
10 hours ago
Teenager's hand burned as power bank catches fire while charging in Sham Shui Po flat
NEWS
11 hours ago
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
11 hours ago
Pokémon cards worth $28,000 stolen from Mong Kok booth, police hunt black-clad man
NEWS
12 hours ago
Drone-assisted operations lead to 19 arrests in New Territories anti-vice, illegal worker crackdown
NEWS
12 hours ago
Customs seizes $8.3m ketamine at airport, passenger from Frankfurt arrested
NEWS
14 hours ago
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.