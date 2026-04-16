Critically injured wild boar euthanized after rescue from North Point waters

A young wild boar, rescued earlier this week from the North Point waterfront, suffering from severe injuries suspected to have been inflicted by dogs, has been euthanized by veterinarians at Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden on Thursday to prevent further suffering.

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The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon, around 4pm, when a three-foot-long, injured young wild boar was discovered trapped in the waters near the North Point fire station.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) transferred the rescued animal to Kadoorie Farm for further examination.

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden announced today on its social media platforms that the male juvenile wild boar was severely injured, likely from a dog attack.

A veterinary assessment revealed two extremely large and deep wounds, along with multiple puncture wounds across its body.

Given the critical nature of its injuries and the unlikelihood of recovery, the veterinary team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the animal, sparing it from prolonged and unnecessary pain.

Kadoorie Farm clarified that its Wildlife Rescue Centre receives a variety of wild animals, with the primary mission being to assess injured individuals and provide treatment and rehabilitation when recovery is possible, ultimately releasing them back into the wild.

However, the center frequently encounters cases where injuries or illnesses are too severe for full recovery.

In such situations, decisions are made based on professional veterinary judgment and animal welfare principles, a scenario that unfortunately applied to this particular wild boar.