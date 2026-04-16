logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Critically injured wild boar euthanized after rescue from North Point waters

NEWS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A young wild boar, rescued earlier this week from the North Point waterfront, suffering from severe injuries suspected to have been inflicted by dogs, has been euthanized by veterinarians at Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden on Thursday to prevent further suffering.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon, around 4pm, when a three-foot-long, injured young wild boar was discovered trapped in the waters near the North Point fire station.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) transferred the rescued animal to Kadoorie Farm for further examination.

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden announced today on its social media platforms that the male juvenile wild boar was severely injured, likely from a dog attack.

A veterinary assessment revealed two extremely large and deep wounds, along with multiple puncture wounds across its body.

Given the critical nature of its injuries and the unlikelihood of recovery, the veterinary team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the animal, sparing it from prolonged and unnecessary pain.

Kadoorie Farm clarified that its Wildlife Rescue Centre receives a variety of wild animals, with the primary mission being to assess injured individuals and provide treatment and rehabilitation when recovery is possible, ultimately releasing them back into the wild.

However, the center frequently encounters cases where injuries or illnesses are too severe for full recovery.

In such situations, decisions are made based on professional veterinary judgment and animal welfare principles, a scenario that unfortunately applied to this particular wild boar.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Trapped muntjac rescued from iron fence in Tai Wai
NEWS
4 mins ago
‘No one helped’: escalator fall raises concerns over public indifference
NEWS
2 hours ago
Greater Bay Airlines to suspend Bangkok flights for over four months 
NEWS
2 hours ago
Six credit card thieves arrested after cashing in on $410,000
NEWS
3 hours ago
Cap on ride-hailing licenses needed to safeguard roads and taxi trade: official
NEWS
3 hours ago
The Tai Po Gas Production Plant serves as Towngas’s primary production base. With hydrogen comprising about half of the gas in the underground network, this extensive infrastructure lays a solid foundation for the widespread application of hydrogen energy in Hong Kong.
Pineapple Buns, Welsh Rabbits, and the Mystery of “Coal Gas” - Unpacking Hong Kong’s Green Energy Evolution
Morning Recap - April 16, 2026
NEWS
12 hours ago
Teenager's hand burned as power bank catches fire while charging in Sham Shui Po flat
NEWS
13 hours ago
220 beneficiaries take over 240 trips monthly under HK's $2 scheme, one rides 600 times
NEWS
13 hours ago
Pokémon cards worth $28,000 stolen from Mong Kok booth, police hunt black-clad man
NEWS
13 hours ago
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.