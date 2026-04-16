Six credit card thieves arrested after cashing in on $410,000

Police have arrested six individuals, including a 39-year-old beautician, for running a syndicate accused of stealing credit cards from customers at a beauty salon, with losses totaling more than HK$410,000.

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The arrests followed an investigation into 19 reports of stolen credit cards since last December, in which all victims had received beauty treatments at the same Mong Kok salon.

The six suspects—four men and two women aged between 39 and 52—were arrested over the past two days on suspicion of theft and obtaining property by deception.

According to police, the 39-year-old beautician is suspected to be the mastermind of the syndicate, allegedly exploiting her customer facing position to steal from clients.

Investigations revealed that the beautician would ask customers to place their belongings beside them or near the treatment bed.

As victims closed their eyes during facials or treatments, she reportedly swiped credit cards from clients’ wallets and passed them to nearby accomplices.

The stolen cards would then be used to purchase high-value goods at various districts, ranging from smartphones and gold jewelry to health supplements, and immediately reselling them for cash.

Considering that the group mainly targeted customers' credit cards, many victims were unaware of their loss until they received their monthly statements, with the largest single loss exceeding HK$50,000.

Authorities urge the public to keep valuables within sight or in locked lockers when visiting beauty salons, gyms, or similar venues.