logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li

NEWS
8 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

In a historic first, 7-year-old Olivia Li, a Chinese-American piano prodigy from New York, has been accepted into the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia on a full scholarship.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Li's admission marks her as the youngest student ever to join the esteemed institution in its 102-year history.

Li began her musical journey at just four years old, quickly demonstrating extraordinary dedication and discipline. Practicing three to four hours daily on weekdays and up to seven hours on weekends, she also reviewed lesson recordings to perfect her technique.

In only three years, Li reached a professional standard, mastering challenging pieces such as Chopin's "Étude Op. 25, No. 6," widely regarded as one of the composer's most demanding works.

Li's remarkable achievements have garnered her multiple international awards and led to her acceptance at the Curtis Institute, one of America's top music conservatories.

The school counts world-renowned pianists Lang Lang and Yuja Wang among its distinguished alumni.

Olivia LiCurtis Instituteprodigy

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Two HKers prosecuted for smuggling silver by Macau Customs
NEWS
14 mins ago
32-year-old woman charged with money laundering in connection with JPEX scam
NEWS
27 mins ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong and Beijing deepen tech cooperation with new digital economy pact
NEWS
31 mins ago
Woman arrested for bizarre theft of paper offerings from Cheung Sha Wan shop
NEWS
32 mins ago
Crypto romance scam costs HK woman over $2m as ‘online lover’ ghosted
NEWS
43 mins ago
Town Health expands affodable care with new North Point medical centre
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Operators welcome $1.8b diesel subsidy but fear it will fuel the wrong tank
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hundreds of live turtles and lizards found in secret truck compartment at Hong Kong border
NEWS
2 hours ago
Sri Lanka offers visa-on-arrival for Hong Kong passport holders with pre-approved ETA
NEWS
2 hours ago
A punch then a paw? Junius Ho and Gary Chan trade blows online over LegCo dispute
NEWS
5 hours ago
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
NEWS
12-04-2026 14:53 HKT
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.