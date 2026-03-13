Drone-assisted operations lead to 19 arrests in New Territories anti-vice, illegal worker crackdown

Police arrested 19 people during joint operations targeting illegal workers and vice activities across the New Territories on Wednesday, using drones for high-altitude patrols to enhance enforcement efficiency.

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Officers from the New Territories South regional police tactical unit, Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Lantau and Airport districts, along with relevant departments, conducted raids under operations codenamed CHAMPION and POWERPLAYER.

Those arrested included seven mainland Chinese men, eight mainland Chinese women, two non-Chinese men, one local man and one local woman, aged between 36 and 63. They face charges including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, theft, breach of conditions of stay, using a false instrument, overstaying, and employing a person not lawfully employable.

Among them, six mainland Chinese women were arrested in Tsuen Wan on suspicion of engaging in vice activities and breach of conditions of stay. All detainees are being held for investigation.