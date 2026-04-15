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NEWS

Night Recap - April 15, 2026

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30 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Calls grow to elevate Independent Committee to upgrade Wang Fuk Court Fire probe

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The chairman of the Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po David Lok Kai-hong responded on Wednesday to the advice to elevate the committee to the Commission of Inquiry, stating that they will provide more details later.

Hong Kong draws 14.31mn visitors in Q1, marking 17p growth

Hong Kong recorded a cumulative total of 14.31 million visitors in the first quarter of this year, representing a 17 percent year-on-year increase, according to The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

HK universities raise flags high to boost security awareness

Multiple universities across the city have held flag-raising ceremonies to mark National Security Education Day, reinforcing national identity and security awareness from campus to community. 

Woman defrauded of over $26mn in online investment scam

A Hong Kong woman has fallen victim to an online investment scam, losing more than HK$26 million, according to the police.

Lights, camera, community: Cinema Day is back with $30 tickets on April 25

A familiar invitation is returning to Hong Kong’s cinemas—one that turns a regular movie night into a citywide outing.

Business Today

Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year

China's BYD's (1211) female chief financial officer earned more than the electric vehicle giant’s founder last year, becoming the first A-share CFO to surpass the 10 million yuan (HK$11.5 million) mark.

HK can claim world's second-largest IFC title in 10 to 15 years, Paul Chan says

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po expressed his confidence in Hong Kong to become the world's second-largest international financial center in the next 10 to 15 years on Tuesday's HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong.

DBS Hong Kong to buy six more floors at The Center for $2.6m

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) said on Wednesday that it planned to buy six additional floors at The Center in Central for HK$2.62 billion, marking the biggest deal in the city's commercial property market this year.

Sa Sa expects up to HK$205m as net rises 1.66 times

Cosmetic retailer Sa Sa International (0178) expected that its net profit would surge 1.47 to 1.66 times for the year ended March amid the recovery of tourism, reaching HK$190 million to HK$205 million.

Over 10 international firms in IPO pipeline, new listing queue number hits record high: Bonnie Chan

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting said at the HSBC Global Investment Summit on Wednesday that more foreign companies expressed interest in listing in Hong Kong, with over 10 international firms in the pipeline.

World/China

China's Xi calls for strategic clarity, political security with Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for China and Vietnam to maintain a high degree of strategic clarity and prioritise safeguarding political security during a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart on Wednesday.

Trump says Iran talks could resume within 'days'

President Donald Trump has indicated peace talks with Tehran could resume this week, as the United States turned the screws Wednesday with a naval blockade it said had cut off maritime trade with Iran.

Trump’s son Eric to join father's state visit to China

Donald Trump's son Eric, who oversees the family business empire, will accompany the U.S. president on his trip next month to China, a spokeswoman for the family organization told Reuters on Tuesday.

US set to launch tariff refund system on April 20, totaling US$166b

President Donald Trump’s administration plans to launch next Monday the system it will use for issuing refunds to American importers for US$166 billion (HK$1.3 trillion) the companies paid in tariffs that the US Supreme Court struck down in February as unlawful.

EU age verification app ready as Europe moves to curb children's social media access

The EU's age verification app for online platforms is ready and will soon be available to use, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, as member states push ahead with plans to limit children's access to social media.

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