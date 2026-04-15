HK's three legislative exercises safeguards national security, says Carmen Kan

Hong Kong’s three legislative exercises in 2025 and this year, SNSO Subsidiary Legislation, Prison (Amendment) Rules 2025 and IR Amendment Rules (March 2026), highlight efforts in safeguarding national security while adhering to the rule of law and protecting human rights, said Election Committee constituency lawmaker Carmen Kan Wai-mun.

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SNSO Subsidiary Legislation established regulations to facilitate the Office for Safeguarding National Security, in its oversight and jurisdictional duties, and designated its premises as prohibited places.

On the other hand, Prison (Amendment) Rules 2025 strengthened prison management by stipulating statutory purposes for visits and introducing a court-authorized mechanism to restrict specific legal practitioners from visiting prisoners to prevent abuse.

In addition, IR Amendment Rules (March 2026) enhanced law enforcement procedures under the National Security Law, including powers to require digital device passwords. These rules emphasize judicial gatekeeping, requiring warrants for searches except in rare, defined emergencies.

In view of these updates, Kan emphasizes that Hong Kong’s measures are consistent with international practices and that the Judiciary serves as a vital check to ensure all powers are exercised reasonably and lawfully.