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NEWS

Morning Recap - April 15, 2026

NEWS
54 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Wang Fuk Court theft concerns 'a misunderstanding', security chief says after police find cash, jewellery

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Security chief Chris Tang said concerns about theft at Wang Fuk Court were "a misunderstanding," after police found cash and jewellery at a unit where a resident reported suspected losses, as residents prepare to return to their flats next Monday to collect belongings.

Late-night fire at Hung Hom building triggers evacuation of 100 residents

A late-night fire at a residential building in Hung Hom triggered the evacuation of about 100 residents on Tuesday, with firefighters suspecting the blaze was caused by burnt food.

CCTV captures secondary school student stealing underwear from village house

A secondary school student was caught on camera stealing underwear from a village house in two separate visits within a minute, with online viewers urging the teenager to turn himself in.

LGV driving test pass rate falls below 30% in 2025, wait times stretch to 158 days

Only 28.6 percent of candidates passed the combined light goods vehicle driving test in 2025, below the private car pass rate of 33.2 percent, according to Transport Department figures released in a written reply to a lawmaker.

CUHK study: Flexible fasting plus exercise doubles fat loss in middle-aged women

Combining flexible time-restricted eating with aerobic exercise more than doubles fat mass reduction in overweight or obese middle-aged women compared to either intervention alone, while also improving insulin sensitivity and other metabolic indicators, according to a study by the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

World/China News

Trump says Iran talks could resume over next two days, NY Post reports

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, according to an interview with the New York Post.

Rubio says 'historic' Israel-Lebanon talks should agree framework for peace

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted a rare meeting between Israeli and Lebanese envoys in Washington on Tuesday, saying he hoped the two countries would agree to a framework for a peace process, even as Israel pressed its war on Hezbollah.

Marco Rubio meets with Israeli Ambassador Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Moawad at the State Department in Washington. Reuters
Marco Rubio meets with Israeli Ambassador Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador Moawad at the State Department in Washington. Reuters

US Treasury's Bessent says China has been unreliable partner by hoarding oil during war

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said China had been an unreliable global partner during the Middle East war by hoarding oil supplies and limiting exports of some goods, mirroring its actions with medical goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

 

(Video) Woman scatters $1,000 notes from high-rise in Shantou, officials say money recovered

A woman scattered large quantities of HK$1,000 notes from a high-rise apartment in Shantou, Guangdong province on Tuesday morning, prompting bystanders to scramble for the cash before authorities stepped in to recover the money, local officials said.

 

Market

Wall Street rallies on renewed hopes for US-Iran talks, earnings boost

Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Tuesday as reports of fresh efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict boosted sentiment and investors assessed the latest batch of bank earnings and U.S. inflation readings.

Editorial

The unregulated gamble: why HK was right to halt basketball betting due to prediction market betting

As crypto-based prediction platforms explode in popularity, the government's cautious stance on basketball betting reflects a growing awareness of a dangerous regulatory void.

 

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