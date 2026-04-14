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DoJ unveils panel list to aid mainland firms in going global

NEWS
49 mins ago
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The Department of Justice has published its first-ever Panel List of Hong Kong Legal Services Providers Supporting "Go Global", comprising more than 70 local, international, and foreign law firms, barristers, and arbitration institutions in helping mainland Chinese enterprises expand overseas.

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Organized into 12 categories such as corporate structure and strategic governance, compliance, intellectual property, dispute resolution, and more, the Panel List aims to make it easier for mainland companies to access Hong Kong’s professional legal services as they seek opportunities abroad.

Providers can submit their details to the GoGlobal Cross-sectoral Professional Services Platform for business matching and consultation.

Deputy Secretary for Justice Cheung Kwok-kwan said the move aligns with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, which highlights Hong Kong’s role as a legal and professional services hub. He emphasized that the new platform goes beyond a simple directory, showcasing each provider’s specific strengths and experience to help enterprises find the right support for their international ventures.

The initiative is part of a broader government push to promote Hong Kong’s legal, finance, and accounting sectors to Mainland firms. The DoJ also plans to release more resources, including new collections of success stories and practical case videos, to encourage more enterprises to choose Hong Kong as their launchpad for global expansion.

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