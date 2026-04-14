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NEWS

Jailed teen exposes pro-independence group as fundraising 'scam' after being manipulated by ex-boyfriend

NEWS
14-04-2026 19:52 HKT
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A 19-year-old woman, serving a jail sentence for sedition, has revealed the inner workings of the subversive "Hong Kong Parliament" organization, claiming she was manipulated into participating by her former boyfriend and that the group's proclaimed ideals of "justice" were a front for a crowdfunding scheme.

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A cautionary tale of deception

A 19-year-old, identified by the pseudonym "Ah Ling," has shared her story from prison, where she is serving a 12-month sentence for "sedition" after admitting to helping the "Hong Kong Parliament" film an illegal election-related promotional video.

She confessed that she participated due to a combination of "ignorance" and "a lack of money," having been coaxed into the illegal act by her ex-boyfriend, a member of the organization, a decision that she says has ruined her future.

In a candid interview, Ah Ling exposed the group's fundraising tactics, stating that members used emotional appeals to solicit donations and crowdfund from the public.

She described this as a complete betrayal of their stated mission to fight "for justice and ideals." The "Hong Kong Parliament," founded by anti-China figures such as Elmer Yuen and Victor Ho, aims to subvert state power by promoting "self-determination" and drafting a "Hong Kong constitution."

Ah Ling’s story is presented as one of many instances where young people have been drawn into illegal activities, paying a heavy price that can destroy their lives. In comparison, she is considered fortunate to have the chance to start anew after her year-long sentence.

Manipulation and financial hardship

While serving her sentence, Ah Ling recounted how she began a relationship in 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, Tony Lam, who is nearly twenty years her senior.

With only a middle school education, she was persuaded by Lam to move with him to Taiwan.

However, shortly after arriving, Lam announced his participation in the "Hong Kong Parliament's" illegal election, which led to his application for "political asylum" being rejected by Taiwanese authorities. He was subsequently deported and fled to Canada.

After joining Lam in Canada, Ah Ling faced mounting financial pressure and hardship.

Lam then offered her HK$1,000 to help film a promotional video for the "Hong Kong Parliament," framing it as a way to cover living expenses and repeatedly assuring her that "nothing would happen." With no legal knowledge, Ah Ling was deceived into participating, thereby breaking the law.

She also revealed that during their relationship, Lam had secretly borrowed at least HK$70,000 from her friends. Their relationship eventually broke down, and she decided to break up with him and return to Hong Kong.

Upon her return, she was arrested by police for her involvement in the illegal promotional video. She expressed deep regret for her actions and profound bitterness over ever having met Lam.

An organization in disarray

Ah Ling described the "Hong Kong Parliament" as a chaotic and financially strapped organization that could barely afford rent for meeting venues.

She recalled one "meeting" she attended that was nothing more than a few people chatting casually over a simple meal.

She criticized the members for frequently using emotional propaganda to trick citizens into donating money, claiming they treated the organization as "a business" with the primary goal of making money, completely abandoning their supposed ideals.

The organization's illegal "election" to select "representatives" for Hong Kong was plagued by a lack of participation and had to be postponed multiple times before it was finally completed in 2025.

Ultimately, only 18 people ran, and 15 were elected. Of those, five immediately refused to take the oath or quit.

Among the remaining ten, six were members of a Taiwanese anti-China group, the "Hong Kong Democratic Independence Union," including Lam.

In 2025, four Hong Kong-based members of that organization were arrested, with three being charged with "conspiracy to commit secession." One of them, a 15-year-old boy, was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

As the "Hong Kong Parliament's" activities grew, the HKSAR government launched a comprehensive crackdown in 2025. The National Security Department placed bounties on 19 core members, and the Security Bureau designated them as "specified absconders," canceling their HKSAR passports and prohibiting any handling of their funds.

In December, the Security Bureau officially banned the organization from operating in Hong Kong under the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.

According to an insider source, Ah Ling's experience is an example of how anti-China organizations have long used various methods to ideologically influence young people and induce them to participate in illegal activities.

She was not only emotionally deceived by Lam but also manipulated into criminal acts.

However, her choice to admit her wrongdoing gives her a chance to reform.

Her story serves as a stark warning to young people to remain vigilant and avoid being used, which could lead to the destruction of their futures.

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