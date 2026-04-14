The Hong Kong Security Bureau is introducing a "Positive Guidance" program aimed at rehabilitating young people who were arrested during the 2019 protests but have not been prosecuted. Canto-pop star Hins Cheung, in a surprising move, has volunteered to be a mentor for the project, expressing regret for his own past impulsive actions.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A path to rehabilitation

Hong Kong’s Security Bureau has announced a new initiative to provide a chance for rehabilitation to young individuals arrested in connection with the 2019 protests.

The "Positive Guidance" project is designed for those who were taken into custody but not formally charged, offering them an alternative path to reintegration.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung, explained that many young people involved believed their actions were righteous at the time, without realizing they were engaging in undesirable or illegal behavior.

He stated that while some faced prosecution, there are legal, non-prosecutorial methods available to handle others, giving them an opportunity to reform.

Tang noted that the police have conducted a similar, smaller-scale project over the last couple of years, and the new, broader initiative has garnered support from various sectors of society.

Tang recounted conversations with some incarcerated individuals, who expressed deep remorse and claimed they were swayed by the social atmosphere and misled by "fake news" and disinformation.

The "Positive Guidance" project aims to help participants who show significant remorse to rebuild their values and understand the negative consequences of being incited to harm others or the country.

Hins Cheung joins as mentor

In a notable development, singer Hins Cheung has proactively joined the program as a mentor, stating he was deeply moved by its mission.

Cheung, who has previously been critical of the government, admitted that he too was once young and impulsive, acting without a full understanding of the broader social situation and acknowledging that the interpretation of some of his past works had caused problems.

He expressed sincere regret for his past "ignorant" words and actions and emphasized his deep connection to both the nation and Hong Kong.

Cheung believes that the key to overcoming past mistakes is the willingness to admit and correct them.

He hopes to personally guide participants on their path to reform, sharing his experiences and encouraging them not to be easily influenced or led astray.

He also spoke of the social responsibility that artists bear and his intent to use his work to build consensus and contribute to the prosperity of both the country and the city.

As part of his mentorship, Cheung began participating in sharing sessions this April. He also plans to lead a youth exchange trip to mainland China within the first half of the year, allowing participants to witness the country's development firsthand.

The "Positive Guidance" project will operate within a legal framework, using sharing sessions and exchange visits to mainland China to help participants experience the national situation and its progress.

The Program aims not only to offer a chance at a new start, but also to help young people recognize the ugly and despicable tactics of external, anti-China and destabilising forces and to avoid being deceived by false information from the West.