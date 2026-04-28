Landmark ruling sees Hong Kong doctor permanently barred for national security conviction

In a historic decision, the Medical Council of Hong Kong has permanently revoked the medical license of former lawmaker and urologist Dr. Kwok Ka-ki, marking the first time a doctor has been struck off the register for a conviction under the National Security Law.

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The Medical Council of Hong Kong on April 16 ordered the indefinite removal of Dr. Kwok Ka-ki from the city's register of doctors, a landmark decision that underscores the intersection of professional conduct and legal accountability.

The ruling, which took effect immediately upon being gazetted, establishes a significant precedent for professional bodies in the city.

Dr. Kwok, a former Civic Party legislator, was previously convicted of "conspiracy to subvert state power" for his involvement in the "35+" primary case and sentenced to 50 months in prison. The disciplinary hearing was initiated following his release in April of the previous year.

The Council's decision was based on the premise that his conviction for a serious criminal offense had damaged public trust in the medical profession.

The panel noted Dr. Kwok's lack of remorse and understanding of the gravity of his national security offense. In his defense, Dr. Kwok argued that his conviction was related to his political activities as a lawmaker and was not connected to his clinical practice or professional integrity.

However, the Council's legal counsel cited precedents where professionals were struck off for serious non-medical offenses, establishing that personal conduct that undermines public confidence can constitute professional misconduct.

This includes the case of a former medical school professor convicted of murder and a veterinarian involved in a sexual harassment case.

The decision has drawn support from some in the medical and political fields, who argue that upholding national security is a fundamental aspect of professional ethics. They maintain that a doctor who endangers national security has lost the moral foundation required for the profession.

This is not the first time Dr. Kwok's professional conduct has come under scrutiny. Between 2001 and 2005, he was reportedly involved in at least three serious medical incidents, which led to patient suffering and a call from some peers to deny him professional liability insurance.

He had also been a vocal supporter of the 2019 protests, with his actions and statements drawing criticism for allegedly inciting hatred and undermining public trust.