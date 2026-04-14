PayMe users beware: miss this deadline and you could lose access to key features

PayMe users who top up their accounts using HSBC credit cards have been warned to complete identity verification by May 14, 2026, or risk losing access to key functions on the platform.

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The electronic payment service recently announced the new requirement, saying the move is intended “to protect the security of your PayMe wallet” amid increasing focus on digital payment safety and user authentication.

Under the updated rules, users who rely on HSBC credit cards for top-ups but have not yet verified their identity will be required to upload their Hong Kong identity card to continue using the full range of services. Those who have already completed identity verification, or who use other top-up methods, will not be affected.

PayMe said the verification process can be completed through the app by navigating to the “Me” tab, selecting settings, and entering the “Transaction limits” section before choosing to upgrade. Users will then be prompted to scan and upload both sides of their Hong Kong identity card.

However, failure to meet the deadline will result in significant restrictions. From May 14, affected users will be unable to carry out transactions with merchants, including payments, bill settlements, UnionPay card usage and Apple Pay transactions.

They will also lose access to person-to-person transfers, including sending or receiving money and digital red packets, as well as Faster Payment System services and account top-ups.

When attempting to use these features, users will receive prompts directing them to complete identity verification before proceeding, effectively limiting access until the requirement is met.

