Morning Recap - April 14, 2026

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Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company

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A 53-year-old woman was arrested on Monday evening for allegedly stealing about HK$43 million from a company in Tsim Sha Tsui, police said.

(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm

A three-foot-long young wild boar trapped in the sea off North Point was rescued by police, firefighters and SPCA officers on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 17 people during an operation targeting illegal immigrants and illegal workers in Mong Kok on Monday, authorities said.

World/China News

US begins blockade of Iran's ports, Tehran threatens retaliation

The U.S. military began a blockade of ships leaving Iran's ports on Monday, President Donald Trump said, and Tehran threatened to retaliate against its Gulf neighbours' ports after weekend talks in Islamabad on ending the war broke down.

Trump says Iran wants to make a deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran wants to make a deal and that he will not come to any agreement that allows Tehran to have a nuclear weapon.

Trump says Iranian 'fast-attack' ships that come close to US 'blockade' will be eliminated

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Monday that any Iranian "fast-attack" ships that go near a U.S. maritime "blockade" on Iran would be eliminated, and he said the U.S. would not allow Tehran to "extort the world."

File Photo/Reuters

China calls US-Iran ceasefire 'very fragile', urges unified opposition to escalation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said the current ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is "very fragile" and urged the global community to "unequivocally oppose any actions that undermine the ceasefire or escalate the confrontation."

Trump's AI image of himself as Jesus-like figure follows feud with Pope Leo

U.S. President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure on Sunday, drawing widespread criticism even from some religious conservatives who typically support him, before deleting the post on Monday.

Lufthansa pilots strike as cabin crew call further stoppage

Hundreds of Lufthansa flights were cancelled Monday as pilots kicked off a two-day strike over pay and pensions, with cabin crew announcing they were staging yet another stoppage later this week.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street indexes gain as investors hold out hope for US-Iran resolution

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as investors appeared hopeful that a resolution to the Middle East war could be found while they looked past the failed weekend talks between the U.S. and Iran and monitored the start of the earnings reporting season.

Editorial

Forget the doom and gloom: HK's new AI strategy puts world-class tech in the hands of everyone

From world-class infrastructure to inclusive access, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's vision ensures no one is left behind in the age of artificial intelligence.