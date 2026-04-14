Woman injured in knife attack in Ngau Chi Wan, suspects flee

A woman was injured in a knife attack while on her way to work in Ngau Chi Wan on Tuesday morning (Apr 14), as two attackers fled in a getaway vehicle.

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The incident happened at about 7.28am near the junction of Choi Shek Lane and Choi Hing Road in Ping Shek Estate. The victim, a woman in her 50s, was attacked from behind by two men armed with knives and sustained a leg injury before collapsing.

The attackers fled immediately after the assault, boarding a vehicle waiting nearby.

Police and emergency services arrived at the scene, and the woman remained conscious. She was given initial treatment by paramedics before being taken to United Christian Hospital.

Sources said the victim was on her way to work at a supermarket at the time. She told police that neither she nor her family had any known disputes with others.

Police said they have ruled out a random attack and are investigating the motive.