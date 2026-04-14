Woman, 65, bound over for taking photo of judge during a court hearing last Aug

A 65-year-old woman who took a photo of a judge during a court session last August was bound over for 24 months at the Eastern Magistrates' Courts on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The defendant, Luk Pui-ling, who is retired, had been charged with one count of prohibition of taking photos on court premises.

The prosecution agreed to resolve the matter with a good-behavior order, and upon Luk's acceptance, the charge was withdrawn. She was bound over for HK$2,000.

The incident occurred on August 28 last year, in a courtroom at 12 Harbour Road, Wan Chai. Luk was accompanying her boyfriend, who was a defendant in a hearing.

During the proceedings, another person in the courtroom noticed Luk pointing her phone's front-facing camera at the judge and taking pictures.

The incident was reported to the police. Under arrest and caution, the defendant claimed that she suffered from cataracts and was curious to see what the judge looked like, so she took the picture and wanted to enlarge it to examine it.