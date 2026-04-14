logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Woman, 65, bound over for taking photo of judge during a court hearing last Aug

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 65-year-old woman who took a photo of a judge during a court session last August was bound over for 24 months at the Eastern Magistrates' Courts on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The defendant, Luk Pui-ling, who is retired, had been charged with one count of prohibition of taking photos on court premises.

The prosecution agreed to resolve the matter with a good-behavior order, and upon Luk's acceptance, the charge was withdrawn. She was bound over for HK$2,000.

The incident occurred on August 28 last year, in a courtroom at 12 Harbour Road, Wan Chai. Luk was accompanying her boyfriend, who was a defendant in a hearing.

During the proceedings, another person in the courtroom noticed Luk pointing her phone's front-facing camera at the judge and taking pictures.

The incident was reported to the police. Under arrest and caution, the defendant claimed that she suffered from cataracts and was curious to see what the judge looked like, so she took the picture and wanted to enlarge it to examine it.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Woman injured in knife attack in Ngau Chi Wan, suspects flee
NEWS
21 mins ago
Dining disputes top consumer complaints, misleading menus among top issues
NEWS
1 hour ago
South Australian Governor returns to HK to forge stronger education, agri-food trade ties
NEWS
2 hours ago
Morning Recap - April 14, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
8 hours ago
logo
(Video) Young boar rescued from sea off North Point, taken to Kadoorie Farm
NEWS
9 hours ago
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
NEWS
9 hours ago
Basketball betting rollout halted as govt evaluates impact of prediction market platforms: source
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKBU and SF&OC partner to support athlete development and career transition
NEWS
15 hours ago
(File Photo)
Wan Chai bank robbery suspect remanded until June
NEWS
16 hours ago
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Only 23pc willing to have children as Hong Kong fertility hits record low, survey finds
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.