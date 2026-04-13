Night Recap - April 13, 2026

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Only 23pc willing to have children as Hong Kong fertility hits record low, survey finds

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Just 23 percent of Hong Kong residents are willing to have children, a new survey has found, as the city’s fertility rate falls to a historic low and younger generations grow increasingly reluctant to start families.

Sri Lanka offers visa-on-arrival for Hong Kong passport holders with pre-approved ETA

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport holders will be able to obtain a visa on arrival in Sri Lanka, provided they apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization in advance, the SAR government said.

Work heat stress monitoring expanded to 10 locations as Hong Kong refines warning system

Hong Kong’s workplace heat warning system will be enhanced from April 20, with authorities expanding the number of monitoring locations for the city’s heat index to better reflect varying conditions across districts.

Firefighter recounts early response and challenges at Wang Fuk Court blaze hearing

Firefighters had prepared a contingency plan to respond to a blaze at Wang Fuk Court during its major renovation works, a hearing into the Tai Po fire heard on Monday.

Agency, tour guide stripped of licenses for pressuring mainland tourists to spend

Hong Kong’s Travel Industry Authority has revoked the licenses of a travel agency and a tour guide after an investigation found they were involved in coercive shopping practices targeting mainland inbound tour groups.

Business Today

Pavilia Farm III puts 98 units for tender sale on Monday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), put 98 three- and four-bedroom units up for tender on Monday.

Oil jumps 7pc to above US$100 ahead of US blockade on Iran

Oil prices jumped above US$100 (HK$780) a barrel on Monday as the U.S. Navy prepared to block ships from reaching Iran via the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could restrict Iranian oil exports, after Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal to end the war.

Shenzhen University plans to rent luxury residential worth 8 mln yuan for student housing

Shenzhen University planned to rent properties in a luxury residential community, where each unit is valued at an average of 8 million yuan (HK$9.2 million), for student accommodation, as postgraduate enrollment expansion triggered a dormitory shortage in the mainland.

China March new loans jumps less than expected to 2.99 trillion yuan

China’s banks extended 2.99 trillion yuan (HK$3.43 tillion) in new yuan loans in March, surging from 900 billion yuan in February but missing analysts’ forecasts, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

Central Residence By the Park records sale of special platform unit for $46.1 m on Monday

Central Residence By The Park, co-developed by Pacific Century Premium Developments(0432) and CSI Properties(0497), sold one special platform unit at Mid-Levels Central for HK$46.1 million on Monday.

World/China

Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during peace talks in Islamabad.

UK financial regulators rush to assess risks of Anthropic latest AI model, FT reports

UK financial regulators are holding urgent talks with the government’s cyber security agency and major banks to assess risks posed by the latest artificial intelligence model from Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Scores killed in airstrikes in northeast Nigeria

Dozens of people in northeastern Nigeria died in airstrikes by the military, which claimed to be targeting jihadists, local residents, Amnesty International and a UN security report said Sunday.

New York's new mayor touts 'socialist' plans 100 days in

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked his 100th day in office on Sunday with a rally to tout early successes and vow to follow through on his unabashedly "socialist" agenda.

Spanish premier urges China to take bigger role in multipolar order

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said China should take on a more substantial role with issues including climate change, security, defense and the fight against inequality, adding that Europe will also have to redouble its efforts as the U.S. withdraws from leadership roles on many fronts.