InnoEX and Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) kick off with AI+ and robotics in spotlight

InnoEX, jointly organized by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) of the government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), officially opens on Monday.

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Under the theme “Innovate • Automate • Elevate,” the exhibition is held alongside the HKTDC’s Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) (EFSE) for four consecutive days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The two flagship technology fairs bring together leading global I&T solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and cutting-edge electronic products.

“This year, InnoEX and the EFSE bring together over 2,800 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, showcasing AI-driven innovations and advanced electronic products,” said Jenny Koo Jing-man, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC.

Robotics technology is a major highlight, with the fairs launching the ‘RoboPark,’ which brings together technology companies from Hong Kong, the mainland, and overseas to showcase over 100 robots for diverse application scenarios.

In the AI+ section, the Digital Policy Office presents the “Smart Hong Kong Pavilion” under the theme “AI+ Hong Kong,” featuring innovative solutions from over 20 government departments and public organizations, as well as award-winning projects from local innovators and students.

Highlights include the Water Supplies Department’s “Smart Inspection Robot Dog”, an AI-powered robot with multi-sensors for automatic patrol and water facilities monitoring.

First-time exhibitor Tencent Cloud showcases AI solutions including SuperApp and PalmAI, enabling enterprises to build their own mini-program ecosystems.

The Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Gerd Müller, will also lead a delegation to attend InnoEX, underscoring Hong Kong’s role in promoting global I&T collaboration and new industrialization.

A series of forums, seminars, business-matching sessions, and networking events will be held across the two fairs over the four days.