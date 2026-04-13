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NEWS

Town Health expands affodable care with new North Point medical centre

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Town Health International Medical Group opened a new integrated medical centre in North Point on Monday, further expanding its network to offer affordable, one-stop healthcare across Hong Kong Island. 

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Located at Roca Centre on King's Road, the clinic is a five-second walk from North Point MTR Station—positioned to serve both local residents and the working community.

Unlike traditional private clinics that often operate on limited hours, the new centre is set to open seven days a week, including public holidays. 

Multi-specialty services under one-roof

Notably, a wide range of services from General Practice, Otorhinolaryngology (ENT), and Respiratory Medicine will all be provided at affordable pricing.

In an effort to shorten waiting times, the centre features a multi-consultation room design, allowing several doctors to provide a range of services simultaneously.

Meanwhile, a two-way referral system between general practitioners and specialists will also be applied in the new centre, further boosting one-stop service capabilities and leveraging synergies.

To ensure a value-for-money medical services, the centre has signed up for various  government-funded and public-private partnership programmes for primary healthcare, including the General Outpatient Clinic Public-Private Partnership Scheme (GOPC PPP), the Chronic Disease Co-Care Scheme (CDCC), the Colorectal Cancer Screening Programme (CRCSP), the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme (VSS), and the Elderly Health Care Voucher Scheme (EHCVS). 

The company added that it will continue to review its operational strategy and restructure its medical centre network to improve efficiency.

Town Health reiterated its commitment to corporate social responsibility and to enhance shareholder returns through comprehensive medical services that are described as affordable and value-for-money.

Town Healthmedical centreNorth Point

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