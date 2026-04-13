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HKBU and SF&OC partner to support athlete development and career transition

NEWS
17 mins ago
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(File Photo)
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Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) and the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen their collaboration in nurturing talent and supporting athletes in their academic pursuits and future careers.

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The formal agreement was signed by Professor Alexander Wai Ping-kong, president and vice-chancellor of HKBU, and Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, president of the SF&OC.

The partnership will explore extensive cooperation in the teaching and research of sports and sports industry management.

Key areas of collaboration will include the joint development of academic programs, the creation of valuable internship opportunities for students, and the recommendation of elite athletes for HKBU Talented Athletes Direct Admission Scheme.

The MOU also outlines support for joint research projects and the organization of seminars, conferences, and workshops to address the evolving needs and pertinent issues within the sports and sports management sectors.

University officials stated that the cooperation will provide athletes with more flexible arrangements for their further education.

The two parties also plan to conduct applied research together, with the aim of directly helping to enhance the competitive performance of Hong Kong's athletes.

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