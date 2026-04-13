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NEWS

Two HKers prosecuted for smuggling silver by Macau Customs

NEWS
14 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Macau Customs recently intercepted several cases of silver smuggling at the border, seizing a total of 56 kilograms of suspected silver, with a market value of approximately MOP 1.13 million (about HK$1.1 million). More than 10 people, including two Hong Kong residents, have been prosecuted.

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The nine Macau residents, two Hong Kong residents, and six mainland residents involved, aged between 18 and 70, attempted to smuggle the suspected silver into the mainland by concealing it in everyday items, personal belongings, clothing, and various parts of their bodies at the border.

Macau Customs analysis indicates that parallel traders are increasingly concealing suspected silver within everyday items to evade customs inspections. 

Customs said it will dynamically adjust its enforcement deployment based on intelligence gathered.

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