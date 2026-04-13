Man arrested for elaborate scam, posing as female agent and client to exploit underage girls

An unemployed man has been arrested for masterminding a devious scheme in which he allegedly scammed and sexually exploited at least four underage girls by playing two roles—a female online agent for compensated dating and the client who met with the victims.

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Police revealed that the 36-year-old suspect operated a calculated deception. He would first create a fake online profile, using a female name and avatar, to act as a compensated dating "agent."

In this role, he would lure underage girls into providing sexual services with promises of high-paying rewards.

After a girl agreed, the suspect would then appear in person, posing as the male client. The encounters typically took place in guest houses and hotels.

Following the sexual acts, the man would not only fail to pay the promised fee but would also invent various excuses to extort money from the victims, often demanding they pay a "deposit."

Unraveling the scheme

The investigation began after a 15-year-old girl filed a police report. She explained that she had been enticed by an "agent" on a social media platform with promises of payments ranging from HK$30,000 to HK$100,000.

The girl fell into the trap and, following instructions, met with the same male client three times over five days in early April at hotels in Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai.

Not only was she never paid, but the scammer also convinced her to transfer HK$13,000 to a specified account, claiming it was a necessary security deposit and that there were issues with the client's payment.

The girl later realized she had been deceived and sought help from the police.

Police investigation and arrest

The Yuen Long Regional Crime Unit launched an investigation, using extensive security camera footage and intelligence analysis to quickly identify the male client.

Last Saturday, officers arrested a 36-year-old local man in the Yuen Long area.

He faces multiple charges, including procuring unlawful sexual acts by false pretenses, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 16, and obtaining property by deception.

Investigators believe the suspect orchestrated the entire scheme himself.

He allegedly warned the girls not to exchange contact information with the "client," assuring them that the agent would handle all payments, thereby maintaining his dual identities and control over the victims.

Police have linked the man to at least three other similar cases involving girls aged 16 to 17 between October and November of last year, from whom he allegedly defrauded at least HK$20,000.

Authorities suspect there may be more victims and are urging anyone who believes they have been targeted by a similar scam to contact the Yuen Long Regional Crime Unit at 6074 6806.

The suspect remains in custody and is expected to appear in Tuen Mun Magistrates' Courts tomorrow morning.

The Yuen Long police spokesman described the suspect's method as a form of "online sexual grooming," where he exploited the anonymity of the internet to systematically target and sexually exploit young girls, while also shamelessly defrauding them.

Police are reminding young people to value themselves and not to fall for online offers for compensated dating or "part-time girlfriend" arrangements.

They also urged parents and teachers to be vigilant and educate children about online risks to prevent them from harm.