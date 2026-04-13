Hong Kong and Beijing deepen tech cooperation with new digital economy pact

The Memorandum of Understanding on Co-operation in Innovation and Technology Development was signed between the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday, joining hands to promote the high-quality development of the digital economy through technological innovation.

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Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry Sun Dong stated that the signing of the memorandum in the first year of the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan is of great significance.

He noted that Hong Kong is currently formulating its own first five-year plan to better integrate into the country's overall development.

Sun expressed hopes that cooperation with relevant national departments in the digital economy and artificial intelligence could reach a new level, adding that the memorandum signifies the nation's firm support for Hong Kong's innovation and technology development.

Speaking at the World Internet Conference (WIC) Asia-Pacific Summit, Sun noted that since the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, the nation has proposed further deepening cooperation platforms and accelerating the construction of the Northern Metropolis.

He affirmed that the Hong Kong government will further accelerate the development of the Hetao Co-operation Zone.

Sun added that he was pleased with the excellent communication and cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong over the past period regarding how to promote the cross-border flow of innovation and technology elements in the zone.

The tech chief expressed hopes that both sides would expedite the implementation of data and logistics flows, particularly the flow of biosamples, and reach a consensus in the near future.