Woman arrested for bizarre theft of paper offerings from Cheung Sha Wan shop

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested in Sham Shui Po for stealing multiple bags of paper offerings from a shop in Cheung Sha Wan, a peculiar crime that was captured on video and sparked bewilderment online.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident came to light after security camera footage of the theft began circulating on social media.

In one clip, a long-haired woman dressed in a white t-shirt and black trousers can be seen reaching above the shuttered storefront to pull down several large bags of paper goods before walking away calmly.

Another video shows the thief, believed to be the same person, attempting to steal the items in the early morning hours.

During this attempt, she used so much force that one of the bags burst, scattering the paper offerings, which are traditionally burned for the deceased, across the ground.

The owner of the joss paper shop on Cheung Sha Wan Road surnamed Chan, expressed his confusion over the motive for the crime.

He mentioned that in the decade his shop has been open, he has occasionally dealt with minor thefts of incense by the elderly, which he typically resolved with a warning.

A staff member noted that at least ten bags of offerings were stolen and that they could not understand why someone would steal such items.

Following the incident, the shop now plans to move all merchandise from the storefront back inside at the close of business each day to prevent future thefts.

Police confirmed that they took action after noticing the viral video. Officers from the Sham Shui Po police district reviewed extensive security camera footage, which led them to identify and locate a 40-year-old local woman surnamed Lam.

She was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of theft and is currently being held for questioning.

The investigation suggests the woman allegedly stole the paper offerings, valued at approximately HK$400, during the early hours of April 6 before fleeing the scene.