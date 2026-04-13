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NEWS

Hundreds of live turtles and lizards found in secret truck compartment at Hong Kong border

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs officials discovered a significant smuggling attempt at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point last Wednesday, seizing over 750 live turtles and lizards concealed within a truck's chassis.

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The endangered reptiles have an estimated market value of approximately HK$580,000.

In a targeted operation, Customs officers intercepted an outgoing medium goods vehicle after a risk assessment identified it as suspicious.

An X-ray scan of the vehicle revealed unusual images in its undercarriage, prompting a more thorough inspection.

Officers discovered 26 black bags hidden deep inside the chassis frame beneath the cargo area. Inside these bags were 106 live turtles and 654 live lizards, all of which are suspected to be protected endangered species.

The 44-year-old male driver of the vehicle was arrested in connection with the case and has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to using risk assessment and intelligence analysis to combat cross-boundary smuggling.

The smuggling of unmanifested cargo is a serious crime in Hong Kong, carrying a potential maximum penalty of a HK$2 million fine and seven years in prison.

Furthermore, under the city's laws protecting endangered species, anyone found importing, exporting, or possessing these animals illegally faces a maximum fine of HK$10 million and up to 10 years in prison, with the seized animals being forfeited.

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