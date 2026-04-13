Sri Lanka offers visa-on-arrival for Hong Kong passport holders with pre-approved ETA

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport holders will be able to obtain a visa on arrival in Sri Lanka, provided they apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization in advance, the SAR government said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a notification received from the Embassy of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to China, travelers who complete the online authorization before departure can obtain an entry visa for a stay of up to 30 days upon arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport.

An Immigration Department spokesman said the arrangement would enhance convenience for Hong Kong travelers and strengthen ties between the two places.

"Sri Lanka is along the Belt and Road. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, this visa-on-arrival arrangement will bring greater travel convenience to HKSAR passport holders and strengthen tourism, cultural and economic ties between the two places," the spokesman said.

With the inclusion of Sri Lanka, a total of 175 countries and territories now grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival treatment to HKSAR passport holders.

