Morning Recap - April 13, 2026

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Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 4th such death in 9 days

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A 65-year-old woman died after reportedly choking while eating at her home in Sha Tin early on Monday, marking the fourth suspected choking death in Hong Kong in just nine days.

Man injured in glass attack at Tai Kok Tsui shopping arcade

A 52-year-old man was injured after being struck with a drinking glass at a shopping arcade in Tai Kok Tsui on Sunday evening, police said.

6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute

Six people were arrested after a brawl involving about eight men and women broke out at the Lo Wu MTR station platform on Saturday night, with footage showing fighting, kicking and one man pinning another to the ground by the neck.

World/China News

Orban ousted after 16 years as Hungarians flock to pro-EU rival

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a key opponent of European Union efforts to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion, lost power after 16 years on Sunday as Hungarians voted in record numbers for a pro-EU course spearheaded by centre-right rival Peter Magyar.

Iran claims US warships retreated after being 'locked on' in Persian Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy said on Sunday that two US Navy destroyers were forced to retreat after being "locked on" by Iranian cruise missiles and attack drones while attempting to enter the Persian Gulf, state media reported.

Photo: Reuters

Trump threatens China with 50% tariff if it helps Iran

President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened China with "staggering" new tariffs on its goods entering the United States if Beijing provides military assistance to Iran during the Middle East war.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Iran war, Middle East conflict would shake the world – but Hong Kong can withstand the shocks

As the global energy crunch threatens stagflation and a new financial crisis, Hong Kong's resilience lies in a stronger motherland and a smarter energy transition.