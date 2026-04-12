Fire and Ambulance Services Academy open day draws crowds and future firefighters

The Fire and Ambulance Services Academy held an open day on Sunday, drawing a crowd that included young visitors eager to experience life as a firefighter.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event featured a display of Chinese-style foot drills by academy cadets, who later greeted the public while riding motorcycles.

Various specialist vehicles, including a high reach extendable turret stationed at the Hong Kong International Airport, were also showcased.

Meanwhile, the participants had the chance to try on firefighter uniforms and climb aboard fire trucks for photo opportunities.

Another participant, surnamed Lau, who brought his daughter to the event, said the child always greets firefighters when she sees their trucks. He expressed his appreciation for the rare chance to interact with them up close.

Additionally, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po and Deputy Director of Fire Services (Operations), Derek Armstrong Chan, were among the attendees.