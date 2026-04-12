logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fire and Ambulance Services Academy open day draws crowds and future firefighters

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The Fire and Ambulance Services Academy held an open day on Sunday, drawing a crowd that included young visitors eager to experience life as a firefighter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event featured a display of Chinese-style foot drills by academy cadets, who later greeted the public while riding motorcycles. 

Various specialist vehicles, including a high reach extendable turret stationed at the Hong Kong International Airport, were also showcased.

Meanwhile, the participants had the chance to try on firefighter uniforms and climb aboard fire trucks for photo opportunities. 

Another participant, surnamed Lau, who brought his daughter to the event, said the child always greets firefighters when she sees their trucks. He expressed his appreciation for the rare chance to interact with them up close.

Additionally, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po and Deputy Director of Fire Services (Operations), Derek Armstrong Chan, were among the attendees.

+1
Fire and Ambulance Services

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Police host national security fun day with AI learning platform for students
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Travelers at risk of insurance gap as most policies exclude flight cuts, industry warns
NEWS
2 hours ago
Jockey Club unites Hong Kong's twin passions with Racing with Rugby launch
NEWS
2 hours ago
Eric Chan applauds Scout Association’s role in national security and youth growth
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK officials warn of lingering 'soft resistance' threat at national security event
NEWS
3 hours ago
Indonesian domestic helper arrested for allegedly pulling toddler’s hair in Tung Chung
NEWS
3 hours ago
Arrested 2019 protesters will not face prosecution by joining special rehabilitation project: Chris Tang
NEWS
3 hours ago
Cutting off the puff: Experts push for tighter controls on construction sites and e-smoking
NEWS
5 hours ago
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
NEWS
6 hours ago
Customs youth delegation completes five-day cultural exchange tour of Tianjin
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
NEWS
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
(File photo)
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
NEWS
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT
Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget
NEWS
10-04-2026 05:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.